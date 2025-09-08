Master plan to be prepared for development of Telangana’s two major temples

Hyderabad, Sep 8 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday directed officials to finalise the master plan for Basara and Medaram temples to ensure all facilities for the devotees.

The Chief Minister also set a 100-day deadline to complete the development works of the famous Medaram temple.

Reviewing the development of the two big temples in the state, the Chief Minister said that he will conduct a field visit to the Medaram temple this week.

The officials of the Endowment Department briefed the Chief Minister on the proposed master plan for the development of the two temples in the meeting.

Reviewing the temple designs, the CM suggested that the Medaram temple should be developed in a planned manner and provide every facility before the start of the Medaram Jatara in January 2026, which is expected to draw nearly 2 crore devotees. The authorities were instructed to prepare plans to complete the development work of Medaram in 100 days.

The Chief Minister emphasised that natural stones should be used in the complete construction of the temple structures and develop ample parking facilities at the entry and exit points for the convenience of the devotees.

The officials were also ordered to prepare plans for the construction of check dams to store water from the 'Jampanna Vagu ', located at the Medaram temple, for future needs.

Medaram in Mulugu district is famous for the Sammakka Sarakka Jatara, billed as the largest tribal festival in Asia. The biennial event draws tribal devotees from across the country.

Making some important suggestions to the expansion and development of the Basara Saraswati Temple, the CM said that local sentiments should be respected during the construction of the holy places. The opinions of the local experts and priests should also be taken into consideration for the Vastu-compliant construction of the temples.

Ministers Konda Surekha, Seethakka, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Adluri Lakshman, CM Principal Secretary Srinivasa Raju, Endowment Department Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramayyar and senior officials participated in the review meeting.

