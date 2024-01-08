Mastermind behind attack on ED officials somewhere in his locality, claims TMC legislator

Kolkata, Jan 8 A loaded statement by Trinamool Congress legislator Sukumar Mahata has fuelled speculations that Sheikh Shahjahan, the principal mastermind behind the attack on ED and CAPF officials at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, might be hiding somewhere in the locality.

“Shahjahan is not a person who will escape. He is still in the locality. He might not be coming to the forefront after the incident. But he will be coming to the forefront in the opportune moment,” said Sukumar Mahata, TMC MLA from Sandeshkhali assembly constituency.

The comments are significant in the background of two recent developments. The first is the recent surfacing of an audio clip where Shahjahan was purportedly heard of appealing to his followers not to be afraid of central agencies like CBI and ED since he would appear in the scene at the right time.

The second is ED issuing a lookout notice against Shahjahan anticipating that he might escape with his family members to abroad, especially to neighbouring Bangladesh, as its international borders with India are very close to Shahjahan's residence.

Mahata also questioned the lookout notice against Shahjahan by ED. “Whatever ED is claiming is totally untrue. They are acting at the behest of the Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. What is the point in issuing a lookout notice against someone who is still in his locality,” Mahata queried.

He also to an extent justified the attack on ED and CAPF officials on Friday morning. “If there is an attempt to break open the entrance door of anyone’s residence, it is bound to create panic among the local people. How can Trinamool Congress be linked with that event? No one went with the party flag there. Why didn't the ED officials inform the local police before going there?” Mahata questioned.

