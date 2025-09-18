Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra resumes after temporary suspension

Jammu, Sep 18 The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra resumed in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) Reasi district on Thursday after being temporarily halted on Wednesday due to inclement weather.

The Yatra was resumed after 22 days on September 17, but had to be suspended again as weather turned bad in the area.

Officials of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) said on Thursday that as all facilities were functional, the pilgrims moved up from base camp to the shrine.

Earlier, the Yatra was suspended on August 26 due to bad weather. The same day after suspension of the Yatra, a landslide hit a shelter space on the route to the shrine killing 34 pilgrims who had taken refuge there.

Officials of the SMVDSB said all services were functional for the Yatris and the helicopter service has also been restarted.

Earlier, due to fog in the area, the helicopter service was momentarily suspended, but SMVDSB officials said the same is being restarted as the weather is improving.

There was jubilation among the Yatris and the traders in Katra base camp town of the shrine as life returned to the town after many days on Thursday.

Today, over 3,500 pilgrims paid obeisance at the shrine of Vaishno Devi and a steady flow of devotees has been witnessed since morning.

Authorities have ensured smooth arrangements for registration, security, accommodation and other facilities for the yatra.

Officials of the SMVDSB have appealed to the yatris to cooperate with the guidelines and weather advisories to ensure a safe and hassle-free pilgrimage.

The yatra started at 6 A.M. today after temporary suspension due to inclement weather conditions and essential maintenance of the track going up to the shrine.

The shrine Board expects a large number of devotees in the coming days as the Navratri festival starts from September 22 and will continue till October 1.

A shrine Board official at the registration counter where visiting pilgrims register themselves and get RFID cards, said, “The resumption of the yatra marks a reaffirmation of our collective faith and resilience. The Board remains committed to upholding the sanctity, safety and dignity of this pilgrimage.”

The shrine Board had decided to resume the yatra on September 14, but incessant rains prompted it to extend the suspension period till September 17.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor