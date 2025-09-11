‘Match should go on’: SC declines urgent hearing on plea to cancel India-Pakistan Asia Cup game

New Delhi, Sep 11 The Supreme Court on Thursday declined an urgent hearing on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking cancellation of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup T20 cricket match scheduled in Dubai on September 14.

Though it was argued that the match is scheduled for Sunday and the plea would become infructuous if not listed tomorrow (Friday), a Bench of Justices J.K. Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi observed, “Match is this Sunday? What can we do about that? Let it be. The match should go on!”

The counsel for the petitioners submitted that the matter should at least be listed for a hearing, regardless of whether she had a strong case or not. However, the Justice Maheshwari-led Bench declined the request for an urgent hearing, reiterating that the match should go on.

The PIL filed by four law students asserted that organising a cricket match with Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor would send a message inconsistent with national dignity and public sentiment.

The plea argued that engaging in sports with Pakistan -- a nation that shelters terrorism -- undermines the morale of the Armed Forces and causes anguish to the families of martyrs and victims of terrorism.

Further, it contended that cricket cannot be placed above national interest, the lives of citizens, or the sacrifices of armed personnel.

“It (T20 cricket match) can also hurt the sentiments of the families of the victims who lost their lives at the hands of the Pakistani terrorist. The dignity of the nation and the security of citizens come before entertainment. The continuation of this match is detrimental to the security, integrity, and morale of the nation,” the PIL stated.

Further, it said that holding a cricket match between India and Pakistan conveys that entertainment and revenue generation are being prioritised over the lives of brave soldiers and civilians.

“This scheduled match is nothing but a mockery of the emotions of all the citizens of India. It is high time to take steps to bring the BCCI under the control/purview of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports,” the plea added.

