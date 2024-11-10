Mateen Ahmad, Five-Time Congress MLA, Joins AAP Ahead of 2025 Delhi Assembly Polls

In a major blow to the Congress Party, veteran leader Mateen Ahmed joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday, ahead of the anticipated Delhi Assembly elections in February 2025. Ahmed, a five-time MLA from Delhi’s Seelampur constituency, served in the Delhi Assembly from 1993 to 2013 and is known for his strong local influence.Ahmed's formal induction into AAP was announced by party leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi: Former MLA and Congress leader Mateen Ahmed joins the Aam Aadmi Party pic.twitter.com/CRB8eru1Ue — IANS (@ians_india) November 10, 2024

Welcoming him, Kejriwal stated, "Today, Mateen Sahab has joined the right party. Better late than never. Chowdhary Sahab (Ahmed) is a prominent figure in Delhi politics. Just as the Aam Aadmi Party is known for its work, Chowdhary Sahab has earned similar respect in his area for his efforts.” Ahmed’s son, Chaudhry Zubair Ahmed, and his wife, Shagufta Choudhry, a Congress Councillor, joined AAP last month. AAP has held the Seelampur seat since 2015, with Mohammad Ishraq winning in 2015 and Abdul Rehman in 2020. From 1993 to 2013, Mateen Ahmed contested and won from Seelampur under different affiliations, including Janata Dal, as an independent, and later with Congress.

