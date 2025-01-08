Maternal deaths: Despite Drug Controller’s alert, substandard medicines supplied, alleges K’taka BJP

Davanagere (Karnataka), Jan 8 Slamming the Congress-led Karnataka government over maternal deaths, the BJP has made a serious charge that despite the Drug Controller’s alert, substandard medicines supplied to hospitals under the concerned minister’s influence.

As part of the BJP’s Fact-Finding Committee, MLA Chandru Lamani and committee members visited the District Maternity and Children's Hospital and Chitageri District Hospital in Davanagere. Speaking to the media later, Lamani accused the government of permitting the use of these medicines in exchange for commissions.

MLA Chandru Lamani has raised objections, alleging that despite the Drug Controller’s alert about substandard medicines supplied by a West Bengal pharmaceutical company, the warning was ignored.

When questioned, the medical superintendent mentioned that a letter was issued on February 21, 2024. However, Lamani pointed out that the government had been informed 11 months ago that the saline supplied by the company was defective. Despite this, the government continued to mandate its use.

Doctors had raised concerns about fungal growth in the saline bottles supplied by the company, Lamani added.

The same saline was distributed to district, taluk, and PHC hospitals across the state.

The MLA revealed that in the previous year, 21 maternal deaths were recorded at CG Hospital, while this year the number has already reached 33, with four months still remaining.

Many deaths were reportedly due to septic shock, which Lamani linked to the contaminated saline. He explained that contaminated saline can cause blood vessels to harden, leading to such cases.

He alleged that the same saline continued to be supplied until November 16, even though its poor quality was well-known. Instructions were issued to recall specific batches of the medicine, but only 5 per cent of the stock was returned, with the rest being used.

MLA Lamani accused the minister of facilitating the approval for the company to supply the medicine. In the Belagavi session, the minister had announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the families of deceased mothers and Rs 2,000 for childcare. However, Lamani criticised the government for not visiting the bereaved families.

He demanded that the families of the deceased be provided Rs 25 lakh in compensation and that the government take full responsibility for raising the affected children, including their education.

He also urged penalties for the company, which has allegedly profited crores, and its inclusion in a blacklist.

The MLA pointed out the lack of ICU beds in many places, including maternity hospitals. Establishing ICUs or critical care units could help reduce maternal mortality rates, he argued.

He emphasised the need for proper care for high-risk pregnancies and filling staff shortages in both hospitals.

He called for better procurement and supply of essential medicines and improved care facilities for patients with severe conditions.

BJP State Women’s Morcha Vice President Dr Vijayalakshmi Tunga, senior leaders Dr Padma Prakash, Ashok Gowda, Gayathri Siddeshwar, Davanagere District President Rajendra Nagappa, State Women’s Morcha Vice Presidents Jaya H.C., and State Women’s Morcha General Secretary Nishchima Gowdru were present.

Minister for Health Dinesh Gundu Rao had earlier rejected allegations and maintained that the law with regard to tame the pharmaceutical companies should be implemented effectively by the central government.

