Maternal deaths: K'taka BJP holds protest, urges Cong govt to give Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to victims' families

Shivamogga (Karnataka), Jan 4 The Karnataka BJP on Saturday staged a large protest in Shivamogga condemning the "anti-people" policies of the Congress government, which has shown negligence despite the series of maternal deaths occurring across the state.

The BJP expressed outrage over the state government's apathy, saying that despite the ongoing deaths of mothers and newborns from impoverished families and public demonstrations highlighting these tragedies, the Congress government has failed to take stringent measures.

The BJP warned that the curses of the common people and the poor would eventually fall upon the government for its indifference.

Speaking at a protest organised by the BJP Women's Wing on Saturday, the State BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra urged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to immediately announce a minimum compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the families of deceased's mothers if he has any humanity or respect for the position of Chief Minister.

Vijayendra demanded that State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, and the Women and Child Welfare Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar resign from their posts.

He emphasised that the state government should adopt the orphaned children, adding, "Only then can God forgive you."

He accused the Congress government of being intoxicated with power and claimed that it was BJP's responsibility to fight against this corrupt and negligent administration.

Vijayendra said that the BJP Women's Wing has been organising protests across the state to address the deaths of mothers and newborns.

He also demanded that the state government immediately announce Rs 25 lakh compensation package and take responsibility for the children's welfare.

"This shameful government needs to be taught a lesson through BJP's continued struggle," he asserted.

Vijayendra also said that a letter would be sent to the National Human Rights Commission to bring attention to the issue and hold the state government accountable.

He assured that the BJP would work to ensure justice for the affected families.

He called upon the state government to wake up and fulfill their demands without delay.

MLA S.N. Channabasappa, MLC Dhananjay Sarji, state coordinators of various BJP cells like S. Dattatri, District President T.D. Megharaj, BJP Women's Wing District President Gayathri Devi, Medical Cell Coordinator Hemant, Women's Wing leaders, party members, and activists were present.

