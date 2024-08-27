Mathura: 50 Hospitalized for Suspected Food Poisoning from Buckwheat Flour Fritters During Janmashtami Celebrations

Around 50 people, including women and children, were hospitalized on Tuesday following suspected food poisoning from fritters made with buckwheat flour. The incident occurred during the Janmashtami celebrations on the night between Monday and Tuesday, according to officials.

According to a report of PTI, "I had fritters made with buckwheat flour last night, and afterward, I began vomiting and felt a burning sensation in my stomach," said Priyanka, a teenager who was admitted to the government hospital.

Parkham Singh, a resident of Parkham village who brought a patient to the hospital, reported that after eating the fritters, people began experiencing dizziness, vomiting, and shivering. "The buckwheat flour was bought from a local shop in the village," he said. Singh added that around 50 villagers have fallen ill. Mahesh, another local, mentioned, "My wife is unable to stand; she has become very weak and nearly unconscious."

A doctor at the hospital said around 29 patients were admitted here at 1 am with complaints of vomiting and anxiety. "The doctor informed me that some patients have been transferred to other hospitals. However, all those admitted here are currently receiving treatment, and their conditions are stable and improving," he said.