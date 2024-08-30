Mathura Fake ED Raid: Bullion Trader's House Targeted in Hoax Operation, Video Goes Viral

Everyone knows Akshay Kumar's film 'Special 26' where a team posing as ED officials attempted to conduct a fake raid. A similar situation happened at the home of a renowned businessman in Radha Orchid, Govind Nagar, Mathura. Four men posing as ED officials attempted to conduct a fake raid. However, the alert businessman quickly foiled their plan, which also involved a fake police officer. Although the impostors presented a search warrant, the businessman remained vigilant and observant.

Initially shocked to find the fake ED officials at his doorstep, the businessman did not lose his composure. As he watched the four men closely, he began to notice something was amiss in their body language. Realizing the situation was suspicious, he raised an alarm, which quickly drew the attention of his neighbors.

As the crowd gathered, the four men recognized that their ruse had been exposed. Fearing they would be caught, they hastily fled the scene. Shortly after, a police team arrived and was taken aback by the incident, which included a fake police inspector. The police are currently investigating the matter, and all four men remain at large.

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media, with a video uploaded by the news portal Uttar Pradesh Times showing the four men posing as ED officials at the businessman’s residence.

Mathura SSP Shailesh Pandey commented, "The fake ED officials tried to convince those present that they were from the ED, but when they realized they couldn't maintain the facade, they fled. Our police team responded promptly, and we are currently reviewing the CCTV footage. A case is being registered, and we will identify the suspects soon."