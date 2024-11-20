Mathura Shocker: Elderly Devotee Collapses and Dies While Waiting in Queue To Offer Prayers; Shocking Video Emerges

A shocking incident unfolded at the Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura, where an elderly devotee, Randhir Talwar, tragically collapsed and died while waiting in the queue to offer prayers. CCTV footage of the incident, which surfaced on social media on November 20, shows 72-year-old Talwar standing with folded hands before suddenly losing consciousness and falling to the ground. Talwar, a resident of Jalandhar, had travelled to Vrindavan with his daughter and son-in-law to seek darshan at the revered temple. Despite efforts to revive him he was declared dead at the scene.

मथुरा के बांके बिहारी मंदिर में 72 साल के श्रद्धालु रणधीर तलवार की मौत हो गई। वो जालंधर से बेटी–दामाद संग दर्शन करने आए थे। लाइन में हाथ जोड़कर खड़े हुए थे। तभी गिरे और फिर नहीं उठे। pic.twitter.com/9pe3sUkwCv — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) November 20, 2024