Mathura Tragedy: Several Feared Trapped as Six Houses Collapse During Excavation Work in UP

Several families were feared trapped inside the debris of six houses that collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Sunday afternoon, June 15, during the evacuation process. The incident took place under the Masani Police Station area in Shahganj.

The collapse occurred when workers were digging in the area, which is suspected to have weakened the foundations of nearby residential pillars. Preliminary inputs suggest that six houses came down in quick succession, leading to chaos in the densely populated locality.

Rescue and relief operations are currently underway at the collapse site, with teams from the local administration, SDRF and NDRF, fire department, ambulances, and local police at the spot. After the relief work, the investigative agencies will investigate the exact reason for the collapse.

Visuals From Collpase Site

#WATCH | Mathura, Uttar Pradesh | A building collapsed under the Masani Police Station area. Relief and rescue work is underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/8RENJZ9MNA — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2025

Shlok Kumar said, "In the Masani area of Govind Nagar Police Station limits, there was a building on the dirt road. We received the information that the same building has collapsed. Rescue work by the Fire Services team is underway at the spot. One person has been rescued. He is under observation, and his condition is stable right now. The NDRF and SDRF teams are underway...We got the information regarding the collapse of only one building."

District Magistrate, CP Singh said, "We are present at the site where the building has collapsed. All the arrangements have been made at the hospital...NDRF and SDRF teams are on their way. Teams of the Fire Brigade and Municipal Corporation are doing the rescue work... We will investigate the reasons later; rescue work is currently more important. We are searching for people who are stuck in this."