Mathura Water Tank Collapse: Two Killed, 12 Injured in Residential Colony in Uttar Pradesh

Two women died and 12 others were injured when an overhead water tank collapsed in a residential area in Mathura, officials reported. Among the injured, a 35-year-old man named Nawab has been transferred to SN Medical College and Hospital in Agra due to his critical condition.

The incident occurred around 6 pm in Krishna Vihar Colony, developed by the Uttar Pradesh Awas Vikas Parishad. District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh reported that the other injured individuals, including five women, were taken to the district hospital for treatment.

Apart from the fire service and police personnel, teams of revenue, municipal corporation, and health department are engaged in the rescue work, the DM said, adding that teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are also called.

Dr. Bhudev Prasad, in-charge of the Rapid Response Team of the Health Department, stated that two women, identified as Sundari (65) and Sarita (27), died on the way to the hospital. The injured include Saraswati (45), Baby (52), Kamlesh (65), Nikunja (22), Mili (18), Prince (6), Gaurishankar (84), Mahavir (50), Vipindra (34), and Ramesh Chand (66).

Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Yogendra Pandey earlier confirmed that two persons died after the 2.5 lakh litre tank collapsed. He said that the work of removing the debris is still going on and several people are still likely to be trapped under it.