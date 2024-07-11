Matri Pitri Vandana: Assam Government Announces Special Leave for Government Employees To Spend Time With Parents and In-Laws

The Assam government has declared two days of special casual leave in November for its employees to spend time with their parents or parents-in-law, the chief minister's office (CMO) said on Thursday.

The special leaves cannot be used for personal enjoyment and those without parents or parents-in-laws will not be eligible for the leaves, it added.

The Assam Government, under the leadership of HCM Dr. @himantabiswa, has declared special casual leave for State Government employees on November 6 and 8, 2024, to spend time with their parents or parents-in-law.



— Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) July 11, 2024

"The Assam government, under the leadership of CM Dr @himantabiswa, has declared special casual leave for state government employees on November 6 and 8, 2024, to spend time with their parents or parents-in-law," the CMO said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

It said the leave must be used "solely for spending time with aging parents or parents-in-law to honour, respect, and care for them, and not for personal enjoyment".

The CMO said the leaves could be taken along with the holiday for Chhat Puja on November 7, the second Saturday holiday on November 9, and Sunday on November 10. It said that employees in essential services can take the leaves in a phased manner, and those who do not have parents or parents-in-law will not be entitled to them.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the two special casual leaves for government employees to spend time with parents and parents-in-law in his first Independence Day speech after assuming office in 2021.