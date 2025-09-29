‘Matter of great concern, enhance his security’: Tariq Anwar on death threat to Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Sep 29 After a death threat was issued to Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi by Printu Mahadev, a former state president of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Congress MP Tariq Anwar on Monday expressed serious concern over the matter.

Speaking to IANS, Tariq Anwar said, “It’s a matter of great concern. There is a need to enhance his security. Many Congress members have sacrificed their lives for the nation. Appropriate protection must be provided to him, and strict action should be taken against anyone issuing such threats.”

Earlier, Congress general secretary K. C. Venugopal wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the incident. Referring to the remarks made by the former ABVP leader during a televised debate, Venugopal said that any delay in taking action would be seen as “complicity” and a sign of the “normalisation of violence” against Rahul Gandhi.

Anwar also reacted to India’s win against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted, “Victory in Operation Sindoor and victory in cricket,” after the match.

“It’s a habit of PM Modi to take credit. During Operation Sindoor, he made it about himself. Fortunately, he hasn’t yet claimed that this cricket victory is due to him or that it’s India’s first win since 2014. Strangely, he hasn’t said that yet,” Anwar told IANS.

Anwar also praised Indian cricket team captain Suryakumar Yadav for donating his entire match fees from the tournament to the Indian Army and to the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

“It’s a good step. If cricketers and actors work with this kind of spirit to support our armed forces, it should be welcomed,” he said.

Following India’s win by five wickets in the final held in Dubai, the presentation ceremony was delayed by over an hour as the team refused to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, President of the Asian Cricket Council, who is also Pakistan’s Interior Minister and PCB Chairman.

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha announced that his team would donate their match fees to civilians and children affected by India’s Operation Sindoor.

