'Matter of great pride': BJP, JD(U) hail PM Modi on receiving Ethiopia’s highest honour

New Delhi, Dec 17 As Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred Ethiopia’s highest civilian honour, the ‘Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia’, leaders from the BJP and JD(U) on Wednesday described the recognition as a matter of immense pride for the nation.

Speaking to IANS, BJP Rajya Sabha member Brijlal said that the highest honour bestowed upon the Prime Minister by Ethiopia is a tribute to all 140 crore citizens of India.

“This honour belongs to every Indian, and we all take pride in it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is regarded as one of the world’s foremost leaders today. Countries across the globe, particularly in Africa and Asia, are looking towards his leadership and vision,” he said.

BJP MP Rajkumar Chahar also welcomed the honour, stating that the recognition reflects India’s growing global stature.

“The manner in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been honoured in countries like Jordan and Ethiopia is a matter of great pride for the nation. All Indians are truly delighted by this recognition, which stands as a symbol of the respect India commands on the global stage,” he added.

JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said that Prime Minister Modi is widely acknowledged as a global leader.

“He has consistently worked to strengthen India’s relations with countries he had not visited earlier. The relationship between India and Ethiopia is very significant, and in that context, Ethiopia conferring its highest civilian award on the Prime Minister is truly a matter of pride,” he said.

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar echoed similar sentiments, describing the honour as a moment of national pride.

“It is natural that such recognition comes to the Prime Minister. For the people of the country, it is a matter of great pride that he has received Ethiopia’s highest civilian honour. This recognition reflects national honour and India’s rising influence in global affairs,” he said.

The award was presented at a special ceremony held at the Addis International Convention Centre by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in recognition of PM Modi’s exceptional contribution to strengthening India-Ethiopia ties and his leadership as a global statesman.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi expressed gratitude to the people and the Government of Ethiopia for conferring upon him the country's highest award, ‘Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia'.

Taking to the social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi said, “Grateful to the people and Government of Ethiopia as well as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali for conferring upon me the ‘Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia’ last evening. To be honoured by one of the world’s most ancient and rich civilisations is a matter of immense pride. This honour belongs to the countless Indians who have shaped and strengthened our partnership over the years."

"India remains committed to further cementing cooperation with Ethiopia to address evolving global challenges and also to create new opportunities," he said.

