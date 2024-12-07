'Matter of immense pride for India': PMO on Archbishop George Koovakad’s elevation as Cardinal

New Delhi, Dec 7 As Monsignor George Jacob Koovakad (51), a priest from Kerala, is set to be elevated as Cardinal by Pope Francis, Prime Minister’s Office lauded the development "as a matter of immense pride for India".

Koovakad will be elevated as Cardinal by Pope Francis at a function to be held at Vatican City on Sunday. Taking to X on Saturday, the Prime Minister’s Office said: "The Government of India sent a delegation led by Union Minister Shri George Kurian to witness this Ceremony. Prior to the Ceremony, the Indian delegation also called on His Holiness Pope Francis."

On Saturday while speaking to the media just before he was taking his immediate family who had come to see the elevation to have the customary meeting with the Pope, the smiling Koovakad said, “My parents and my close relatives have come for the function and we are going for the function when the Pope will receive all the guests. This is God’s will which I never expected. This elevation is a selection done by God. I owe this to all who made it possible. When I was sent here (in 2006), I was told by my respected seniors, that if it’s to learn the Bible, that can be done in Kerala itself, but since you are being sent to the Vatican it’s being done to learn things deeply.”

Koovakad is attached to the Syro-Malabar Catholic Archdiocese of Changanacherry and when elevated as a cardinal, he will become the sixth person from Kerala to occupy the post.

The other five Cardinals in Kerala were bishops before being elevated to this exalted post in the Catholic Church.

In the global Catholic Church, there are 232 active Cardinals at present and the numbers will go up to 253 after Koovakad and 20 others will be elevated.

It’s this group of Cardinals who will be sitting together to elect the next Pope, whenever that time comes.

Koovakad, currently based in the Vatican has the responsibility of organising the international travel schedule of Pope Francis. He joined the Vatican Diplomatic Service in 2006, after completing his formation at the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy.

Born on August 11, 1973, in Thiruvananthapuram, Koovakad became a priest on July 24, 2004, and later pursued training for diplomatic service at the prestigious Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy.

In 2006, he began his diplomatic career at the Apostolic Nunciature in Algeria.

He has served in Apostolic Nunciatures in Algeria, South Korea, Iran, Costa Rica, and Venezuela.

