Matter of pride for NRIs to partner in building developed Rajasthan: CM Sharma

Jaipur, Dec 9 Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that Rajasthan holds vast potential for progress and investment across sectors such as mining, energy, education, tourism, and health.

While major investors from India and abroad are increasingly investing in these areas, it is a “pleasant and proud feeling” that non-resident Rajasthanis (NRRs) are also partnering in the journey toward a developed Rajasthan by investing in their homeland.

He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to fulfilling investor aspirations and extending every possible support.

The Chief Minister was interacting with representatives of eight NRI Chapters from India and abroad at the Chief Minister’s Office on Tuesday.

He commended the chapters for encouraging overseas Rajasthanis to participate in initiatives related to the state’s social and economic development.

He also appreciated their active participation in the NRI Day event scheduled at JECC, Sitapura, on Wednesday, December 10.

Sharma said that NRIs have brought recognition and glory to Rajasthan globally through their hard work and achievements. He noted that many have continued to contribute to social causes in the state, maintaining a deep emotional and cultural connection to their roots.

To further enhance NRI engagement, he informed that the state government has developed a district-wise development gap dashboard.

This will enable NRRs to identify priority areas and contribute easily to development projects in their respective villages, towns, and districts, in partnership with philanthropists and local stakeholders.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the state government has established the Department of National and International NRI Affairs, providing a dedicated platform for dialogue and collaboration between diaspora Rajasthanis and the government.

He said the Non-Resident Rajasthani (NRR) Policy of Rajasthan-2025 will create a conducive environment for NRRs to contribute to investment, trade, knowledge exchange, research, and other fields. The policy aims to strengthen the overall ecosystem to accelerate diaspora-driven investment in the state.

Representatives from various chapters said that under the Chief Minister’s leadership, Rajasthan has seen significant development over the past two years, with a strong industry-and investment-friendly environment being created.

They stated that NRRs are working actively and with determination to promote investment in Rajasthan, and that NRR Day presents a golden opportunity to reconnect with their homeland.

The chapter representatives expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for establishing the Department of National and International NRI Affairs and launching the Non-Resident Rajasthani Policy of Rajasthan–2025.

Chief Secretary V. Srinivas, senior officials from the concerned departments, and representatives of the Riyadh, Kathmandu, Ranchi, Guwahati, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Coimbatore chapters were present during the interaction.

