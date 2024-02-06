Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari faces legal heat: Second FIR lodged in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Feb 6 Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari has become embroiled in a fresh controversy as the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against him in Kutch, Gujarat.

This was the second FIR lodged against Azhari in Gujarat.

Following his arrest on February 4, Azhari was interrogated by the ATS before being handed over to the Junagadh Police for further investigation.

The Junagadh Police presented Azhari before the court, seeking a 10-day remand to probe the allegations against him. The court's decision regarding the remand request is awaited.

The catalyst for Azhari's arrest was a viral video that showed him delivering a speech on January 31 that was deemed inflammatory.

The Gujarat ATS detained Azhari in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, in response to a complaint filed by the Junagadh Police.

Amidst these legal proceedings, Azhari addressed his supporters at the Ghatkopar police station, urging calm and asserting his cooperation with the authorities.

Wahid Sheikh, Azhari's lawyer, raised concerns about the lack of transparency during the police’s initial visit to question Azhari.

Sheikh said Azhari cooperated with the police and the lawyer highlighted a communication gap on the part of the authorities regarding the details of the case.

In a related incident, Junagadh police arrested two individuals in connection with a video that showcased inflammatory remarks, believed to be made by Azhari. Officials confirmed the police's ongoing efforts to apprehend Azhari, a Mumbai resident.

