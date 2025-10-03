Mauritius official praises ED for training their officials on combating while collar crimes

New Delhi, Oct 3 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has won praise from Financial Crimes Commission (FCC) of Mauritius for training their officials in investigating while collar crimes and recovering assets, an official said on Friday.

In a message on social media platform X, the ED said: “T. Dawoodarry, Acting Director-General of the Financial Crimes Commission (FCC), has conveyed his appreciation for the specialized training conducted by the Directorate of Enforcement from 22 to 26 September 2025 at FCC Headquarters, Moka, Mauritius.”

“The Directorate gratefully acknowledges the kind words and stands ready to strengthen bilateral cooperation in combating money laundering and enhancing asset recovery efforts," it said.

The top Mauritian official, in a letter dated October 2, thanked ED Director Rahul Navin for the training imparted to officials of the island nation in the Indian Ocean.

Expressing gratitude to the ED for the training programme on "Money laundering Investigations & Asset Recovery" from September 22 to 26, at the FCC Headquarters in Mauritius, Dawoodarry said: “This bespoke training for sixty-four participants was delivered with exceptional professionalism and we are particularly grateful for the high-quality training curriculum, and the top tier delegation deployed to Mauritius for providing the training.”

He said: “The training programme contributed to strengthening the technical capacity of FCC officers in the investigation of money laundering and asset recovery.”

The participants got the opportunity to discuss, interact, gain hands-on experience and deepen their understanding of key investigative techniques, forensic analysis, the use and risks associated with cryptocurrency, and methods for effective asset tracing and recovery, he said in a letter shared on ED’s X handle.

“We are particularly grateful to the resource persons from the ED… for the professionalism, expertise, and dedication demonstrated throughout the training,” said Dawoodarry, expressing a desire to deepen cooperation on this front.

He also sought support from the ED for regular virtual meetings between experienced ED professionals and FCC officers to enable continuous knowledge exchange, technical guidance, and strengthened international collaboration.

The FCC chief also suggested deputation of experienced ED professionals under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme to provide hands-on knowledge transfer in money laundering investigations and asset recovery, particularly in implementing standard operating procedures and circulars for enhanced investigative effectiveness.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor