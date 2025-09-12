Mauritius PM Ramgoolam offers prayers at Ram temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya, Sep 12 The holy city of Ayodhya witnessed a very special moment when Mauritius Prime Minister Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, accompanied by his wife Veena Ramgoolam and a 30-member delegation, offered prayers at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, here on Friday.

Dr Ramgoolam became the second head of state, after the Prime Minister of Bhutan, to visit and worship Ram Lalla at the grand temple.

The Mauritius Prime Minister arrived at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport around noon, where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warmly received him.

In keeping with the tradition of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’, CM Yogi welcomed him with flowers, a souvenir, and a red-carpet reception accompanied by chanting of mantras, 'Kalash-Aarti', and the sound of drums and conch shells that filled the atmosphere with spirituality.

From the airport, the high-security convoy proceeded directly to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple. There, Dr Ramgoolam and his wife performed aarti and prayed before Ram Lalla, spending nearly half an hour in devotion. They also observed the ongoing temple construction work.

Bowing his head, the visiting leader sought Lord Ram’s blessings for the prosperity of his people and stronger ties between India and Mauritius.

During the visit, a two-minute short film showcasing the grandeur, craftsmanship, and progress of the temple construction was screened for the delegation, with detailed narration by CDO Krishna Kumar Singh.

Later, CM Yogi presented Dr Ramgoolam with a model of the Ram temple, while his wife Veena Ramgoolam was honoured with a traditional angavastra.

Expressing joy at visiting the sacred land of Ayodhya, Dr Ramgoolam said he felt deeply connected with Lord Ram and termed the welcome “unforgettable”.

CM Yogi described the visit as a “living symbol of cultural unity between India and Mauritius”.

He noted that ties between the two countries extend beyond diplomacy to shared cultural and spiritual roots. With a large Indian-origin population, Mauritius continues to keep Ramayana traditions alive through festivals, literature, and daily cultural practices.

Tight security was in place throughout the visit, with police, ATS teams, and CCTV monitoring the route and temple premises.

