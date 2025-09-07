Mauritius PM to visit Varanasi last week, to hold bilateral meeting with PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 7 Mauritius Prime Minister, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, is set to visit the holy city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh from September 10 to 12, a senior official of the district administration said.

On September 11, he will meet Prime Minister and hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

"Ramgoolam will also attend Ganga Arti on September 11. On September 12, he will offer prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath and go to Ayodhya," Varanasi Divisional Commissioner S. Rajalingam said on Saturday.

"PM Modi will reach Varanasi on September 11. After meeting his Mauritian counterpart, PM Modi will go back to Delhi," he added.

"The Prime Minister of Mauritius will reach Kashi on September 10 for a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 11."

In a press statement, the Union Ministry of External Affairs said, "Prime Minister of Mauritius Navinchandra Ramgoolam will undertake a state visit to India from September 9 to September 16. This will be the first overseas bilateral visit of Prime Minister Ramgoolam to India in his present term."

Ramgoolam had earlier visited India in May 2014.

Prime Minister Ramgoolam will also visit Mumbai and Tirupati.

In Mumbai, he would be attending a business event.

While addressing a weekly media briefing in New Delhi on September 5, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal recalled Ramgoolam's earlier visit to India in 2014 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi.

Last month, Ramgoolam had wished PM Modi and people of India on Independence Day.

While extending wishes to India on the occasion of Independence Day, Ramgoolam said that Mauritius celebrates the values of freedom, democracy and unity that India has so valiantly upheld since 1947. He emphasised that the bond between two nations is rooted in history and culture.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, On this auspicious occasion of India’s Independence Day, I extend my warmest wishes to the Government and people of India. As we commemorate this historic day, we celebrate the values of freedom, democracy and unity that India has so valiantly upheld since 1947. The bonds between Mauritius and India are rooted in history, culture and ties that continue to inspire cooperation, friendship and mutual respect between our nations. May India continue to flourish in peace, prosperity and progress, guiding the world with its example of resilience and vision. Happy Independence Day, India!" Ramgoolam said in a post on X.

PM Modi thanked his counterpart from the Mauritius and called Mauritius India's "strategic and trusted partner" in shared pursuit of progress, prosperity and a bright future for people of two nations.

"Deeply appreciate your warm wishes, Prime Minister Dr. Navin Ramgoolam, on the occasion of our Independence Day. Mauritius will always remain a strategic and trusted partner in our shared pursuit of progress, prosperity and a bright future for our peoples," PM Modi posted on X.

Earlier this year, PM Modi was on a two-day State visit to Mauritius at the invitation of Ramgoolam to attend the 57th National Day celebrations of Mauritius. During the visit, PM Modi held bilateral meeting with Ramgoolam and Mauritius President Dharam Gokhool.

India has "close and longstanding relations" with Mauritius, anchored in shared history, demography and culture, according to Indian High Commission in Mauritius statement. Mauritius was one of the handful of important countries with which independent India established diplomatic relations in 1948, even before the independence of Mauritius. The relationship has been characterised by a high level of trust and mutual understanding at the leadership level and continued high-level political engagement.

