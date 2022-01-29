Maximum temperature in Delhi likely to dip from Feb 2 onwards

New Delhi, Jan 29 The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to dip from February 2 onwards, according to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weekly forecast.

The forecast revealed that there will be "partly cloudy" sky on February 2 and "partly cloudy sky with light rain" on February 3 and 4 due to which the maximum temperature is likely to dip to 18 degrees Celsius on February 4 from 23 degrees Celsius on February 2.

The minimum temperature will fluctuate between 8 to 10 degrees Celsius.

Cold Wave and Cold Day conditions over Northwest and Central India are very likely to abate gradually after Saturday while there would be a wet spell over Northwest, East and Northeast India from February 2-4, the IMD said on Friday night.

Maximum temperatures are very likely to rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius over most parts of Northwest and Central India till February 2 and fall thereafter.

Surface winds (speed 15-25 kmph) are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh during next four days.

It ascribed the phenomenon for the cold and also the rain to the presence of Western Disturbance.

Meanwhile, the national capital woke up to a mainly clear sky on Saturday.

There will be strong surface wind with 20-30 kilometer per hour speed during the day, the IMD said.

While the maximum temperature for the day has been pegged at 21 degrees Celsius, minimum will settle at 5.4 degrees Celsius.

Till February 1, the national capital will have mainly clear sky with misty mornings, the IMD said.

