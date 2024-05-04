May 13 Lok Sabha elections a fight between Gujarat and Telangana teams: CM Revanth Reddy

Khammam (Telangana), May 4 Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy on Saturday claimed that the people of the country want to see Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister and termed the May 13 Lok Sabha elections a fight between Gujarat and Telangana teams.

Addressing a public meeting at Kothagudem, he termed Lok Sabha elections a final.

Referring to Assembly elections, he said the Congress defeated the BRS team in the semi-final and termed the May 13 Lok Sabha elections a fight between Gujarat and Telangana teams.

“We will defeat Modi in the finals,” he said, referring to BRS leader KC Rao’s prediction at a recent public meeting in Khammam that a coalition government would be formed at the Centre and that BRS candidate from Khammam Nama Nageswara Rao would become a minister at the Centre. CM Revanth Reddy asked which coalition he would be joining.

Ruling out the Congress admitting KCR in the INDIA bloc, CM Revanth Reddy claimed that the BRS leader would join the BJP-led alliance.

He said the BRS backed anti-farmer legislations of the BJP-led government and also supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the Bill to ban triple talaq.

He alleged that the BRS and BJP have conspired and colluded to defeat the Congress and called upon the people to defeat their conspiracy by electing the grand old party’s candidates from Khammam and Mahabubabad constituencies.

He exuded confidence that the Congress candidate would win the Khammam seat with the highest majority in the country.

CM Revanth Reddy said that Khammam District is a land of public movements, be it for the rights of farmers or workers. He recalled that in 1969 the Telangana movement had started from Palvancha in Khammam District.

Lauding the people of Khammam for their political wisdom, he said they kept BRS away in three-successive elections in 2014, 2019 and 2023.

CM Revanth Reddy recalled that the people of Khammam District gave just one Assembly seat to BRS in the 2014 and 2019 elections.

He added that in the recent elections, too, they gave one seat to the BRS and under pressure from the people; the lone BRS MLA also joined the Congress.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said despite all hurdles, the Congress government will implement all six guarantees.

He said CM Revanth Reddy did not say anything wrong on the issue of reservation but a false case was booked against him and he was summoned to Delhi.

He made it clear that they will not be scared of such cases.

CPI MLA from Kothagudem, K Sambasiva Rao, Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury, state ministers TN Rao and P Srinivas Reddy also addressed the public meeting and appealed to the people to elect R. Raghurami Reddy from Khammam.

