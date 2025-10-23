'May brother-sister relation gain renewed strength', says PM Modi on Bhai Dooj

New Delhi, Oct 23 Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to the people on the occasion of Bhai Dooj on Thursday and wished happiness and good fortune for everyone.

'Bhai Dooj', also known as 'Bhaiya Dooj', 'Bhai Tika', or 'Bhau Beej', is being celebrated in different regions of India with much affection and gaiety.

Taking to X, PM Modi posted, "Heartfelt wishes to all of you on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. May this festival, symbolising the mutual love and trust between brother and sister, bring happiness, prosperity, and good fortune into everyone's life. May the bond of this relationship gain renewed strength."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to social media and posted, "Heartfelt wishes on the auspicious festival of Bhai Dooj. May this festival of love and affection between brother and sister bring immense happiness, harmony, and prosperity into all your lives."

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda also wished the countrymen on the occasion.

In a post on X, Nadda said, "I extend my heartfelt wishes to all brothers and sisters on the sacred festival of 'Bhai Dooj', a symbol of the unbreakable affection and dedication between siblings. This sacred festival, which strengthens the prosperous Sanatan traditions, is a symbol of selfless devotion towards public faith and relationships."

"May this festival infuse all your lives with happiness, prosperity, joy, and affection; this is my prayer to God," he added.

Bhai Dooj, celebrated on the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha in Kartika -- the eighth month of the Vikram Samvat and Shalivahana Shaka calendars -- marks the deep affection between brothers and sisters. The festival coincides with Diwali and Dipavali Tihar in many regions.

According to legend, on Karthik Shukla Dwitiya, Goddess Yamuna invited her brother Yamaraj for a feast at her home. Since then, the day has been celebrated as Bhai Dooj, signifying that all living beings were freed from the sufferings of Naraka and blessed with happiness.

