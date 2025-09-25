May divine light of Maa Kushmanda illuminate everyone's life, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his best wishes to the countrymen on the fourth day of Shardiya Navratri, which is dedicated to Goddess Kushmanda.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "During Navratri, today I offer my repeated prayers to the fourth form of Devi Mata, Maa Kushmanda! I pray to the resplendent Devi Maa, who shines like the sun, that she blesses all her devotees with prosperity and happiness. May her divine light illuminate everyone's life."

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also took to social media to greet the people on the auspicious occasion.

"The fourth form of Mother Durga, Mother Kushmanda, created the universe with her infinite power. Through her worship, we attain mental peace, physical strength, and inner strength, which empower us to face every challenge," the Chief Minister posted on X.

"On this sacred occasion, may the blessings of Mother Kushmanda fill everyone's life with happiness, prosperity, and peace. Jai Mata Di," she added.

Goddess Kushmanda, whose name includes the words "Ku" (tiny), "Ushma" (energetic), and "Anda" (egg), is honoured on the fourth day of Navratri.

She rides a lioness and has eight hands, holding a lotus, 'kamandal', bow and arrow in her right hand, and 'amrit kalash', 'japa mala', 'gada', and 'chakra' in her left.

Goddess Kushmanda is regarded as the supreme divinity of the solar system in Hindu philosophy. It is believed that worshipping Mata Kushmanda gives all of her devotees the ability to combat all illnesses, sorrows and imperfections.

Devotees in large numbers thronged temples all over the country. People started lining up outside temples early in the morning.

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga. The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the Goddess in her various forms.

