May it infuse new energy into everyone's life: Leaders wish people on Chhath Puja Day-3

New Delhi, Oct 27 Leaders across the political spectrum extended warm greetings to the people on the occasion of the third day of Chhath Puja on Monday and prayed that this festival brings new energy and joy into everyone's lives.

This year, Chhath Puja is being celebrated from October 25 to October 28. The four-day festival includes 'Nahay Khay', 'Kharna', 'Sandhya Arghya (evening offering to the setting Sun)', and 'Usha Arghya (morning offering to the rising Sun)'.

On Monday, people will celebrate the third day of Chhath Puja, known as Sandhya Arghya. This day is dedicated to preparing 'prasad' at home, which often includes thekua, rice laddu sweets, khajuria, tikri, kasar, and fruits, all offered in small bamboo baskets.

In the evening, the entire household accompanies the devotee to a riverbank, pond, or another large body of water to make arghya offerings to the setting sun.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge took to X and wished the devotees, stating, "Heartfelt greetings to all on the great festival of Chhath, dedicated to the importance of nature and devotion, emphasising the values of faith, dedication, belief, and new creation, and the worship of Lord Sun, the source of energy."

"Our great civilisation accords equal reverence and respect to both the setting and rising sun, which demonstrates how deeply and extensively nature is embedded in our Indian way of life," he said.

"May this sacred occasion infuse new energy, enthusiasm, and boundless joy into everyone's life," Kharge added.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also wished people and said, "Sandhya Arghya is the main day of Chhath Puja, which conveys a message of devotion, faith, and deep connection with nature."

"Today, devotees will gather at the ghats during sunset to offer Arghya to the setting sun. My heartfelt best wishes to all the devotees. May Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya make your life bright and prosperous," he added.

Janata Dal(United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha also took to social media and said, "On the sacred festival of public faith Chhath, on the third day today evening to the setting sun, while on the fourth day tomorrow morning with the offering of Arghya to the rising sun, the Chhath Puja will be concluded. May Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya bless all devotees with a happy and healthy long life. Heartfelt best wishes to everyone."

Congress Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Wadra also extended heartfelt greetings on the auspicious occasion.

In a post on X, she said, "On this sacred occasion, I bow to all the devotees observing the fast. May Chhathi Maiya bring happiness, peace, and prosperity into everyone's lives."

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also took to social media and said, "Heartfelt greetings to all of you on the great festival of folk faith, Chhath. On this sacred festival of Sun worship and nature adoration, salutations to all the fasting mothers and sisters. May the blessings of Lord Suryadev and Chhathi Maiya bring happiness, peace, prosperity, and health into all your lives."

During this auspicious festival, devotees observe rigorous fasting, stand in rivers or ponds to offer prayers, and express gratitude to the Sun God for sustaining life on Earth, a reflection of faith, purity, and reverence deeply rooted in Indian tradition.

