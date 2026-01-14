'May Lord Surya bless us all': PM Modi extends Makar Sankranti greetings

New Delhi, Jan 14 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended heartfelt greetings to the countrymen on Makar Sankranti and wished for prosperity and success for all.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt wishes to all fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti. May this divine moment, filled with the sweetness of sesame seeds and jaggery, rooted in Indian culture and traditions, bring joy, prosperity, and success to everyone's life. May Lord Surya bless us all."

Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu or Pongal are the harvest festivals of India and showcase the richness of the traditions. Through these festivals, people celebrate nature, cultural diversity and community harmony.

These festivals are rooted in farming culture and also signify seasonal change.

Union Minister J.P. Nadda also wished the countrymen, stating, "I extend my heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens on the sacred festival of Makar Sankranti, associated with righteousness, service, and charity."

"This enriching festival of Indian culture and traditions imparts a message of positivity, equality, and dedication to society. May this holy festival bring health, prosperity, and good fortune to everyone's life; this is my prayer to Lord Surya," he added.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar took to X and said, "Warm greetings on Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu and Pongal. May the festivals bring well-being, peace and abundance for all."

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took to social media to extend heartfelt greetings on Makar Sankranti.

"This festival of Sankranti symbolises the wondrous harmony between nature and our eternal Sanatan culture, inspiring us toward altruism, virtuous deeds, and noble resolutions. We pray to the Sun God that, by His boundless grace, our Delhi continues to advance on the path of progress, and may joy, health, and prosperity permeate the life of every Delhiite," she added.

