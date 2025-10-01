May Navratri bring good fortune, prosperity to all: PM Modi on Mahanavami

New Delhi, Oct 1 Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Mahanavami greetings to the countrymen and prayed for their well-being and prosperity.

The ninth day of Navratri is celebrated as Mahanavami, which is dedicated to Goddess Siddhidatri.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister said, "Heartfelt wishes to all of you on the occasion of Mahanavami! May this auspicious occasion of Navratri bring good fortune, prosperity, and success to everyone; that is my wish."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took to social media and extended his greetings.

In a post on X, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister stated, "Heartfelt congratulations to all devotees, worshippers, and residents of the state on the auspicious occasion of 'Mahanavami'!"

"May everyone attain a life filled with glory, prosperity, and good health through the grace of Mother Siddhidatri, the ninth form of the compassionate Mother Durga, and may her grace ever remain upon the entire animate and inanimate world," he added.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also extended his best wishes on the occasion.

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the sacred festival of the ninth day of Navratri, dedicated to the worship of Maa Siddhidatri, the presiding deity of the eight great siddhis (spiritual powers). May Mother Goddess grant you all strength, peace, and progress," he said in a post on X.

Siddhidatri means 'the one who grants supernatural powers'. 'Siddhi' denotes supernatural ability or meditative skill, while 'Dhatri' signifies giver or bestower.

She is venerated on the ninth day of Navaratri, known as Navadurga, and fulfils all divine aspirations.

Shiva is also known as Ardhanarishwara because one side of his body represents Siddhidatri. According to Vedic scriptures, he achieved all siddhis by worshipping this Goddess.

