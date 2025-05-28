May Saw Torrential Downpours! Will Rain Take a Break in June? IMD Issues Forecast

The month of May, typically known for its scorching heat, has witnessed an unusual and intense spell of rainfall this year. For the first time in recent years, May turned out to be relatively pleasant due to consistent showers. The monsoon season, which generally arrives in Kerala by early June, made an early appearance, advancing nearly a week ahead of schedule. Surprisingly, the rains reached as far as Mumbai and Pune, well before expected. This sudden shift in weather patterns caught many off guard, especially farmers who were unprepared for such early and intense precipitation.

June Forecast Predicts Above-Average Rainfall Across Key Regions

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon is expected to bring 108% of the average rainfall in June, compared to the usual 166.9 mm. This surge means most parts of India will experience more rain than normal, offering little to no break from the wet weather. Cloudy skies and minimal sunlight are expected to dominate much of the month. Although Pune witnessed some sunshine amid cloudy skies today, the forecast indicates the monsoon is here to stay. The IMD’s early forecast hints that the rapid progression of the monsoon might disrupt normal seasonal patterns.

Regional Variations Likely: Some States to Get Less Rain

Despite the overall increase in rainfall, not all regions will receive the same intensity. The Ministry of Earth Sciences noted that southern India, along with parts of the northwest and northeast, may receive below-normal rainfall. In contrast, core monsoon regions such as Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Odisha are predicted to get around 106% of their average rainfall. Meanwhile, states like Punjab, Haryana, Kerala, and parts of Tamil Nadu may experience lower-than-usual rain. These regional differences may impact agriculture and water availability differently, depending on how dependent each area is on monsoon rains.

Heatwaves to Decline as Monsoon Covers More Ground

The increased rainfall is expected to reduce the number of heatwave days across northwest, central, and eastern India. As monsoon winds spread rapidly, the intense pre-monsoon heat that usually grips these regions will likely subside. The weather department also predicts that the monsoon could reach Jammu and Kashmir by mid-June, much earlier than normal. While this brings relief from heat, it also raises concerns about preparedness for floods, waterlogging, and crop damage in unprepared areas. Authorities and farmers are being urged to stay alert and adapt to the unusual pace and intensity of this year’s monsoon.