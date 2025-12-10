‘May the ideals of Prabhu Shri Ram keep guiding us for eternity’: PM Modi on Deepawali in UNESCO list

New Delhi, Dec 10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Wednesday that people in India and around the world are thrilled that Deepawali has been added to UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. He said that humanity should always be guided by the principles of Lord Ram.

PM Modi took to the social media platform X and wrote, “People in India and around the world are thrilled. For us, Deepavali is very closely linked to our culture and ethos. It is the soul of our civilisation. It personifies illumination and righteousness. The addition of Deepavali to the UNESCO Intangible Heritage List will contribute to the festival’s global popularity even further."

"May the ideals of Prabhu Shri Ram keep guiding us for eternity," he added.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also took to social media X and said, "A historic day for India. Deepavali has been officially inscribed on the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. During the tenure of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, India’s cultural heritage is receiving unprecedented global recognition and this milestone strengthens that journey."

"This honour celebrates the universal message of our festival of lights: hope over despair, harmony over division, and light for all. My gratitude to UNESCO and to every custodian of our timeless traditions. Jai Hind," he added.

UNESCO announced the development on its official X handle, posting: “BREAKING. New inscription on the #IntangibleHeritage List: Deepavali, #India. Congratulations!”

A total of 67 nominations submitted by nearly 80 countries, including India’s Deepavali festival, were assessed during the week-long key session of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, which began at Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday.

The 20th session of the Committee is being held at the iconic Mughal-era monument from December 8 to 13. This is also the first time India is hosting a session of the UNESCO panel.

India currently has 15 elements inscribed on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, including the Kumbh Mela, Kolkata’s Durga Puja, Gujarat’s Garba, Yoga, Vedic chanting, Ramlila, Ramman, and Kutiyattam. With Deepavali’s inclusion, India’s cultural prestige on the global stage gains a significant boost.

