'May This Festival of Lights Illuminate Our Lives': PM Narendra Modi Extends Diwali Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, October 20, extended Diwali wishes to the people of India. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Greetings on the occasion of Diwali. May this festival of lights illuminate our lives with harmony, happiness and prosperity. May the spirit of positivity prevail all around us."

President Droupadi Murmu also extended Diwali greetings and wishes to all Indian diaspora across the world.

दीपावली के शुभ अवसर पर मैं, भारत और विदेश में रह रहे सभी भारतीयों को बधाई और शुभकामनाएं देती हूं। pic.twitter.com/1Ealry6tam — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 20, 2025

The President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all Indians residing in India and abroad."

Earlier, PM Modi also urged Indian consumers to buy domestically made "Swadeshi" products during the festival, encouraging the purchase of Indian-made products and supporting local artisans.

Let’s mark this festive season by celebrating the hardwork, creativity and innovation of 140 crore Indians.



Let’s buy Indian products and say- Garv Se Kaho Yeh Swadeshi Hai!



Meanwhile, on the eve of Deepotsav, Ayodhya entered the Guinness World Records by lighting over 26 lakh oil lamps and hosting the largest-ever Saryu aarti. The event was organised by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department in collaboration with the Ayodhya District Administration. In the largest display of oil lamps, 2,617,215 diyas were lit along the banks of the Saryu River.