'May this unity for Marathi identity remain steadfast': Raj Thackeray says as he attends joint victory rally

Mumbai, July 4 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) founder Raj Thackeray on Saturday, after attending a joint rally with the estranged brother and Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray to celebrate the state government’s move to scrap two government resolutions on the introduction of Hindi from grade one said, "may this unity for Marathi identity remain steadfast forever. Once again, I sincerely thank everyone".

In a post on X, Raj Thackeray said: “In the matter of Hindi imposition, the Marathi people made the government yield, and today, a victorious gathering of Marathi people took place in Mumbai. During this gathering, I missed mentioning something, for which I express my apologies in advance. Against the imposition of Hindi, Marathi news channels, Marathi newspapers, organizations working for Marathi, several pressure groups, and a few select artists stood firm during this fight, and I wholeheartedly congratulate and thank them all. May this unity for Marathi identity remain steadfast forever. Once again, I sincerely thank everyone.”

On the other hand, Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut in his reaction said: "I think we are celebrating a festival today. It is definitely a moment of joy. Every Marathi household must be having a sweet dance on this occasion. There must be a festival going on. It is a festival and a moment of joy for us. You should wear a beautiful coat for it. This is what my family told me. Everyone has the same feelings in their homes.

“I stood up from anger against the imposition of Hindi. We should come together. They should be taught a lesson. It was because of this stubbornness that a Marathi activist like me stood up against the enemies of Maharashtra and the Marathi people and the end result was today’s victory rally,” said Raut.

To a question whether Thackeray brothers will remain together, Raut said: “I am 100 per cent sure. If it were not so, this programme would not have taken place. Both families attended the victory rally.

“Raj Thackeray and I had a constant dialogue. All this could happen only because of this dialogue, which is necessary in politics. Politics is about having good dialogue with those who are critics, with whom we have differences. As a friend, as a colleague, as a brother, I had a constant dialogue. That dialogue should continue," he remarked.

“The enemies of Maharashtra are in power, they should start doing their bit. We are going to give a slogan like 'dethrone, Thackeray has come'. Who is Shinde, who is Rane? I give the credit to Devendra Fadnavis for the Thackeray brothers coming together,'’ said Raut while stepping up attacks against the BJP.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena-UBT legislator Anil Parab, former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, party leader Sudhir Salvi and MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar broke into tears after the successful rally.

“Today's moment is historic and golden. It is an emotional moment for the Marathi people, it is an emotional moment and a festival,” said Parab, adding that the unity of the Marathi people will continue. “The respect for Marathi language will remain primary for me. I have been a Shiv Sainik since childhood, a Shiv Sainik of Balasaheb Thackeray. This moment is important for those whom Balasaheb brought together, for the path in which he took us,” commented Parab.

“This is a moment of absolute joy. We are with Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray with full strength. This joy is visible in our actions and words, this is a very great moment for Shiv Sainiks... even if you hit water with a stick, the water does not separate, the same blood that flows in Raj Thackeray’s arteries flows in Uddhav Thackeray's arteries. Everyone is happy,” said Pednekar.

She reminded that the way Marathi people came together after the 1993 riots in Mumbai, they came together and shown unity on the Marathi issue.

