Mayawati discusses electoral roll issues with CEC Gyanesh Kumar

New Delhi, May 6 Issues related to electoral roll revision and training of booth-level agents figured prominently during Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s interaction with Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati on Tuesday.

The meeting, also attended by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi and other BSP leaders, took place at Nirvachan Sadan. It holds significance as the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election is expected to be held in February-March 2027 to elect all 403 members.

An official said the meeting was in continuation of the Election Commission of India’s emphasis on fostering greater and regular engagement with different stakeholders.

The ECI initiated interactions with national and state political parties to enable them to share their concerns and suggestions, an official said.

This initiative aligns with the Commission’s broader vision of further strengthening the electoral process.

Earlier, a total of 4,719 all-party meetings, including 40 meetings by CEOs, 800 by DEOs, and 3,879 by EROs, engaging over 28,000 representatives of political parties, were organised in March.

An ECI statement said that as many as 4,123 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) held all-party meetings to resolve pending polling booth-level issues as part of the drive.

Political parties and their authorised representatives, such as booth level agents (BLAs), polling agents, counting agents and election agents, have specific roles to play in various electoral processes, including the conduct of elections, the ECI statement said.

In March, the Trinamool Congress demanded that the ECI ensure a "Unique ID" for the Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) cards in line with what is there in Aadhaar cards and passports. The Trinamool leadership also demanded a physical verification in case of those voters who had been registered online.

The party also appealed to the Election Commission to rectify the existing errors related to EPIC cards before linking them with the Aadhaar cards.

After the ECI decided to link voter IDs with the Aadhaar numbers, the Congress said, “Acknowledging the Congress party’s charge of suspect voter lists, the Election Commission seeks to clean it up using Aadhaar.”

