Mayawati flays KCR govt for neglecting Dalits

Hyderabad, Nov 23 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati has criticised the BRS government of Telangana for neglecting Dalit community. Addressing a public meeting in Peddapalli town as part of the campaign for Telangana Assembly elections, she said that the KCR-led government has only paid lip service to the Dalits, focusing solely on securing votes and undermining them politically.

Mayawati said that due to the Constitution written by B.R. Ambedkar, the oppressed communities got education, employment and political opportunities.

"If BSP comes to power, it will ensure justice and opportunities for all classes," she said.

The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh criticised the BRS government for limiting their attention to reservation in banks and neglecting the broader issues of education, employment, and political representation.

She highlighted the achievements of B.R. Ambedkar's vision for social justice and equal opportunities.

She called for nationwide implementation of Mandal Commission recommendations and praised the efforts of Kanshi Ram in advocating for reservations in education and employment for socially and economically disadvantaged groups. She also highlighted that the BSP is committed to upholding the rights of all communities.

She expressed concern over the lack of reservations in the private sector nationwide.

She accused both Congress and BJP of failing to deliver justice to marginalised communities. She specifically pointed out the struggles by various groups in Telangana under the BRS government.

Mayawati criticised the BRS government for alleged discrimination against Dalits and advocated for policies that truly address the concerns of all communities.

She called for reservation policies in the private sector, echoing the successful implementation in Uttar Pradesh during her tenure.

Stating that BSP is only partly working for the welfare of all communities, she called upon the people to not vote for the BRS in the upcoming elections.

"BSP is working towards empowering socially and economically backward classes by providing governance to OBC, SC, ST categories," she said.

BSP state president R.S. Praveen Kumar that the BRS party, which is exploiting the state, should be defeated in the coming elections.

He alleged KCR looted Telangana, which was formed with the sacrifices of the martyrs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor