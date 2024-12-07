Mayawati hits out at SP, Cong for Muslim vote bank politics over Sambhal

Lucknow, Dec 7 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National President Mayawati has accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress of exploiting communal tensions for political gains in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Saturday, she alleged that both parties are inciting divisions within the Muslim community in Sambhal to secure votes.

Mayawati claimed that SP and Congress are prioritising Muslim votes over other pressing issues. "These two parties are pitting Turks and non-Turks in the Muslim community against each other in Sambhal. Muslims must remain cautious about these tactics," she said.

She also attacked the Congress for its 'silence' on the plight of Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh, where many have fallen victim to crimes.

"The Congress has remained silent on atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh but is now vocally addressing Sambhal solely to win Muslim votes. This proves that Congress and SP are two sides of the same coin," she remarked.

Mayawati expressed disappointment over the silence of Dalit MPs on issues affecting their community. She accused them of prioritising party loyalty over the interests of Dalits, whether in India or Bangladesh.

She mentioned historical injustices faced by Dalits during the Partition of India. According to her, the Jessore-Khulna region in Bangladesh, which was a Hindu-majority area, was handed over to Pakistan during Partition as a deliberate move by the Congress. This, she said, was an act of casteist politics aimed at punishing Dalits for electing Dr B.R. Ambedkar to the Constituent Assembly.

Mayawati pointed out that Dalits and weaker sections, who form the majority of oppressed Hindus in Bangladesh, continue to suffer, and the Congress has turned a blind eye. "It was due to these conspiracies that Dr Ambedkar resigned and returned to India. Today, Congress is shouting about Sambhal, but only to cater to Muslim voters, ignoring the broader issues," she claimed.

The violence in Sambhal broke out on November 24 when a team reached the Shahi Jama Masjid to survey the site which the Hindu side claims to be a Hari Har temple. At least four people were killed in the violence.

