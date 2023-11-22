Mayawati hopeful of BSP coming to power in Telangana

Hyderabad, Nov 22 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati on Wednesday expressed the hope that BSP will come to power in the state.

Addressing the party's election rally in Suryapet, she appealed to people to bring BSP under the leadership of state president R.S. Praveen Kumar to power to fulfil the dreams of BR Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram.

She said that BSP is contesting the elections on its own.

"We have not entered into an alliance with any party. This time the election result will be surprising," she said.

She appealed to people to not get misled by the false promises made by various parties.

She said ruling and Opposition parties make promises but mostly forget them after getting elected and people no longer believe such promises.

Mayawati said that the BSP does not release its manifesto as it believes in action and not in mere words.

She said that the BSP alone is fighting both the BJP and the Congress.

She also slammed Telangana's ruling party BRS for failing to fulfil the promises made to people.

Condemning the attack on BSP candidate in Suryapet, Vatte Jannayya, she said the state government which failed to enforce law has no right to remain in power.

Mayawati said Dalit, tribals, other weaker sections, Muslims, other minorities, labourers and farmers in the country were facing numerous problems.

She alleged that some parties were hatching conspiracies to do away with the reservation enjoyed by SCs, STs and OBCs. She said the Congress party which ruled at the Centre and in many states for a longer period after independence and the BJP which has been ruling the country and many states for the last few years and other parties which were in power were responsible.

She recalled that it was only after BSP's struggle that the government headed by VP Singh accepted the Mandal Commission recommendations.

She said despite being in power for a long time, Congress did not confer Bharat Ratna upon BR Ambedkar and it was only on the consistent demand by BSP that V.P. Singh government conferred the highest civilian award on the architect of the Indian Constitution.

She also slammed Congress party for not declaring mourning following the passing away of BSP founder Kanshi Ram though it was in power at the Centre.

Praveen Kumar accused the BRS government of corruption, particularly in the Kaleshwaram irrigation project.

He also called on people to defeat the BRS in the upcoming elections.

He alleged that CM KCR and his family had amassed wealth worth Rs 1.20 lakh crore through the Kaleshwaram project. He said that the project was being built at an exorbitant cost, and that the funds were being diverted to the BRS leaders.

Praveen Kumar also criticised the TRS government for failing to fulfil the aspirations of the martyrs who had laid down their lives for the Telangana movement.

He said that the government had not done enough to improve the lives of the poor and marginalized.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor