Mayawati outlines BSP’s renewed strategy, says Bihar results offer key lessons

Lucknow, Nov 19 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati laid out the party’s revised organisational strategy at a meeting of party leaders held here on Wednesday. She emphasised that strengthening the organisation across states is now the party’s topmost priority.

She was addressing a state-wise review meeting for Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar and Jharkhand.

Mayawati said the BSP’s struggle today extends beyond electoral politics. “This fight is not just for elections, but for safeguarding the Constitution, social justice and Bahujan self-respect,” she asserted.

She instructed party units to approach every task -- from the ongoing intensive revision of voter lists to the preparations for Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s death anniversary on December 6 -- with a “missionary spirit.”

The BSP chief reviewed progress on her earlier directives aimed at expanding the party’s support base among all sections of society in these states. She stressed the need to remove any organisational shortcomings.

Mayawati said that carrying forward the legacy and ideals of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram is the true expression of public and national interest.

She added that the condition of Dalits, tribals, backward classes and the poor in western and southern states is no different from that in the north.

“The participation of these classes in governance and administration remains extremely low, and this is the real cause of their backwardness,” she said.

Recalling the BSP government’s tenure in Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati said sincere efforts had been made to improve the lives of marginalised communities, but “communal and casteist politics” derailed the progress.

“Today, reservations have become nominal, backlogs are not being filled, and the interests of the Bahujan community are persistently ignored. Electoral strength has now become the most important weapon to protect Bahujan self-respect.”

She urged party functionaries to remain fully active during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Voter Lists, warning that a lack of vigilance could result in “millions losing their constitutional right to vote.”

Mayawati also cautioned that while elections earlier were influenced by money power and the misuse of government machinery, governments now appear to be shaping public opinion through “government funds.” This, she said, has intensified the challenge of winning elections and makes strengthened organisational preparedness essential.

The BSP chief lauded the enthusiasm of party workers who attended the October 9 event in Lucknow marking Kanshi Ram’s death anniversary, and said the same energy must be carried back to their respective states to advance the Bahujan movement -- from “exploited to ruling class.”

She directed that the observance of Ambedkar’s death anniversary on December 6 must be conducted with full dedication, not as a formality, to ensure that both the spirit and purpose of the Bahujan movement remain strong.

