Mayawati urges ECI to take cognisance of Gopal Khemka’s murder

Lucknow, July 7 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati has strongly condemned the murder of prominent industrialist of Bihar, Gopal Khemka, calling it a glaring example of Bihar’s deteriorating law and order situation.

She has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take immediate cognisance of the matter and initiate appropriate action in view of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

In a post on X on Monday, Mayawati wrote, “In Bihar, atrocities, murders, and caste-based exploitation -- especially targeting Dalits, backward classes, the poor, and women -- have long been matters of concern. But the recent sensational killing of Gopal Khemka in Patna, amid ongoing violent incidents ahead of the elections, has further vitiated the political atmosphere and exposed the worsening law and order situation in the state.”

She added that if the Election Commission intervenes in time, it would help ensure a peaceful and fair election process.

“During the Special Intensive Revision of the voter list, the surge in such incidents raises serious questions. Who is behind this violence and for whose vested interests? The state’s coalition government is already in the dock, and political tensions are mounting,” she said.

Mayawati also reiterated her party’s position and electoral strategy in Bihar.

“The BSP represents the interests of Bahujans -- especially Dalits, backward classes, the deprived, the poor, and labourers. We are contesting the Bihar Assembly elections on our own, relying solely on the support of our cadre and well-wishers -- in terms of body, mind, and resources.”

She appealed to the ECI to ensure that elections are shielded from the misuse of government machinery, as well as muscle power, money power, and criminal elements.

“Strict measures must be taken in time to ensure free and fair elections,” she emphasised.

Industrialist and BJP leader Gopal Khemka was shot dead recently in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan police station area. The incident has since become a high-profile case, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case, with support from Patna Police, Bihar STF, and technical teams.

