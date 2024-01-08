Mayawati wants party's Lucknow office shifted, claims 'threat' to safety

Lucknow, Jan 8 In an unexpected development, Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati on Monday urged the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh to allot her an alternative office for the BSP since she apprehended an untoward incident taking place in the present Mall Avenue office here.

In a series of tweets, Mayawati claimed that she felt ‘unsafe’ in the present office which has a flyover running almost parallel to it.

“Policemen are deployed whenever there is an event at the party office. As such I am forced to conduct majority of the meetings at my residence,” she tweeted.

Without naming the Samajwadi Party, Mayawati accused the ‘conspirators’ of making the bridge higher than the BSP office and termed such forces as ‘anti-Dalit’.

She said that she had already shifted the statues of Dalit icons to her residence so that they would not be vandalized by ‘such forces’.

The flyover adjacent to the BSP office was built during the regime of Akhilesh Yadav.

She also recalled that the same forces (read SP) were responsible for the infamous June 2 State Guest House incident of 1995 in which she and her supporters were attacked by SP men.

BJP spokesman Rakesh Tripathi, meanwhile, said that there was no threat to the security of Mayawati since the Yogi Adityanath government had ensured the safety of all. “As far as shifting of the office is concerned, she can apply to the government and action will be taken according to rules,” he said.

