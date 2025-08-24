'Mayer Gomon' carnival concluding Durga Puja festivities to boost tourism in Tripura: CM Saha

Agartala, Aug 24 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on Sunday, appealed to the people to make this year's 'Mayer Gomon' a grand success, which he said would boost tourism in the state.

'Mayer Gomon' is an annual carnival celebrating the departure of Goddess Durga marking the conclusion of the five-day Durga Puja festival.

After a preparatory meeting about organising this year's 'Mayer Gomon' event, the Chief Minister told that the colourful event (Mayer Gomon) would be held on October 4 this year.

He said that he wants the whole country to know about Tripura's 'Mayer Gomon' and its significance.

Chief Minister Saha, who holds the information and cultural portfolio, said that like previous years 'Mayer Gomon' and Sharad Samman programme would be organised this year too after the upcoming Durga Puja, which would be held from September 28 to October 2 this year.

The Chief Minister, who also holds the Home and Public Works Department (PWD) portfolios, asked the police administration to maintain coordination with the clubs and other organisations to make a proper arrangement of the event.

Chief Minister Saha also directed the PWD to repair the roads at the earliest before Durga Puja.

"The height of idols, decorations, and lighting gates must be maintained with stipulated rules. Clubs using electricity during puja must be checked by TSECL (Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited) to ensure they are using meters and not illegal hook lines, otherwise any emergency situation may occur. The Fire and Emergency services must remain prepared. I also want to ask the health department to keep ambulances ready in empty spaces with health experts on standby. There are around nine routes, and some also pass near important hospitals. Club officials must also be aware of sound pollution and avoid loud noises. Women police must be deployed during the Mayer Gomon," the Chief Minister told the media.

"I have instructed the police and administration to prevent any forceful subscription collection. However, the situation has changed now and everyone is more cordial," he added.

Those present in the meeting were Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumdar, Health Department Secretary Kiran Gitte, Information and Cultural Affairs Department Secretary Pradeep Kumar Chakraborty, Director Bimbisar Bhattacharya, and senior officials of various line departments.

