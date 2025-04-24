Mayonnaise Made with Raw Eggs Banned in Tamil Nadu for One Year: Here's Why

The Tamil Nadu government has imposed a one-year ban on the manufacture, packaging, and sale of mayonnaise prepared using raw eggs. The decision comes in response to rising concerns over food poisoning risks linked to unsafe food practices. The ban came into effect on April 8 and was issued under Section 30 (2) (a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The order was issued by R. Lalvena, the Principal Secretary and Commissioner of Food Safety in Tamil Nadu.

Mayonnaise, commonly served with foods like shawarma, is a semi-solid emulsion made using egg yolk, vegetable oil, vinegar, and seasonings. The commissioner said in a notification that many food business operators in the state use raw eggs to prepare mayonnaise. Improper preparation and storage, he said, allow the growth of harmful microorganisms.

The health department flagged the presence of bacteria such as Salmonella typhimurium, Salmonella enteritidis, Escherichia coli, and Listeria monocytogenes in raw egg products. These microorganisms are known to cause serious foodborne illnesses, the notice said.

“In the interest of public health, the Commissioner of Food Safety, Tamil Nadu, has prohibited the manufacture, storage, distribution, or sale of mayonnaise prepared from raw eggs across the state for a period of one year,” the gazette notification read.

Officials said the step was necessary to prevent outbreaks of food poisoning and to ensure better food safety standards in the state.

