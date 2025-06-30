Mayurbhanj Rains: All Schools and Anganwadi Centres to Remain Closed Until July 2 Amid Heavy Rainfall

All schools and Anganwadi centres in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha will remain closed for three days until July 2 due to heavy rainfall. The rainfall caused flooding on the streets, affecting the daily lives of the citizens in the area. Authorities have urged residents to stay cautious, and rescue and relief teams are on standby for emergencies.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the district. Therefore, the district administration ordered the closure of educational centres for three days starting from June 30. However, the supplementary Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations will proceed as scheduled. Take Home Ration (THR) has already been distributed to children at all 5,152 Anganwadi centres in the district.

The Regional Meteorological Centre of IMD in Bhubaneswar issued a red alert for the Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, and Balasore districts of Odisha on June 30. The alert forecast heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 km per hour.

According Odisha Water Department, water levels in rivers Subarnarekha, Budhabalanga and Jalaka are on the rise due to incessant rain in Jharkhand and in Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts. The water level in river Subarnarekha is 8.74 mts at Rajghat as against the danger level of 10.36 mts. Similarly, the water level in river Budhabalanga is 7.12 mts at Govindpur as against the danger level of 8.13 mts and in River Jalaka 7.15 mts at Mathani as against the danger level of 6.50 mts.

Peak flood is expected in river Subarnarekha at 11.25 mts at 2.00 am on 30.06.2025; in river Budhabalanga at 8.20 mts at 9 am on 30.06.25 and in river Jalaka at 7.50 mts at 12.00 midnight. The State Flood Cell in the Department of Water Resources is functioning 24*7 and the situation is being closely monitored.