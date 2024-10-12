MBBS student’s death in Russia: MP govt urges Centre to bring back body

Bhopal, Oct 12 A day after the female MBBS student, a resident of Madhya Pradesh died in a tragic road accident in Russia, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday assured the aggrieved family that the mortal remains of their daughter will be brought back.

The deceased identified as Kumari Shrishti Sharma (22), a resident of Maihar in the Satna district, was pursuing MBBS and died in a road accident on Friday.

The girl’s family had appealed state government to bring the body back for last rites. Subsequently, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav assured that the state government would provide all the possible help to bring the body back.

An official said that the Chief Minister has directed the State Home Department to request the Centre to help the aggrieved family and bring the body.

They said that the department has written to the Ministry of External Affairs, seeking necessary assistance.

“Madhya Pradesh government started efforts to bring back the body of Kumari Shrishti Sharma, who was studying in Russia, to India,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.

The family members said that the tragic incident occurred after the tyre of the car suddenly detached from the car causing the window to open abruptly and dashing Sharma on the ground.

She was dragged for several meters and received severe injuries, including on the head, which led to her death during treatment at a hospital.

Reports suggested that the victim had not put on the seatbelt. The driver and other medical students in the car escaped unhurt in the accident.

Shrishti was pursuing an MBBS from Bashkir University in Ufa, Russia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor