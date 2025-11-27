MCD bypolls: Delhi CM leads BJP campaign from the front

New Delhi, Nov 27 On the penultimate day of campaigning for MCD by-elections, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday addressed several meetings and led the BJP leaders in wooing voters with the promise of building a better and beautiful city.

CM Gupta held a roadshow on Maharishi Valmiki Marg in Dakshinpuri in support of BJP candidate Rohini Raj from Ward-164, ahead of the November 30 MCD by-elections for 12 wards. Member of Parliament Ramvir Singh Bidhuri also joined the event.

CM Gupta also addressed a public meeting in Chhatta Lal Mian on Old Delhi while campaigning for the Chandni Mahal ward by-election.

She appealed to the people of Delhi and the citizens of Chandni Mahal Ward to elect only BJP councillors in the by-elections to benefit from the BJP's all-round development agenda.

Along with the Chief Minister, District President Arvind Garg, District Incharge Rajesh Bhatia, Election Coordinator Atif Rashid, State Co-Office Secretary Amit Gupta, State Spokesperson Yasir Jilani, and candidate Sunil Sharma also addressed the public meeting.

The Chief Minister said that the BJP government has only one agenda: development and the better maintenance of Delhi.

She said that the BJP believes in running the government in accordance with the Constitution. We do not discriminate against people of any religion or sect. We believe in overall development by giving equal rights to all.

Speaking at a roadshow, the Chief Minister said that despite decades of habitation, the conditions in Dakshinpuri have not improved.

She personally reviewed the state of broken roads, dilapidated public toilets and inadequate basic facilities. She noted that although residents trusted the jhaadu symbol for years, there was no improvement in water supply, road construction, sewer lines, new schools, colleges, ration cards or pensions. She urged the public to reflect on why those who delivered nothing should continue to receive their vote.

The Chief Minister said Dakshinpuri now needs honest and development-oriented leadership.

She highlighted that within just ten months of forming the government, a special budget of Rs 100 crore has been approved for Deoli Assembly, covering new pipelines, sewer lines, road works and other essential infrastructure.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi Minister Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Indore MP Shankar Lalwani addressed a large meeting of the local Punjabi and Sindhi communities in the evening in support of Ashok Vihar Ward candidate Veena Asija.

On Thursday morning, the BJP candidate in the Wazirpur slum cluster held a massive road show, accompanied by MLA Poonam Bhardwaj, State General Secretary Vishnu Mittal, Treasurer Satish Garg, and District President Ajay Khatana. MP Praveen Khandelwal addressed a large street meeting outside Shivam Apartments.

Sachdeva and Shankar Lalwani appealed to the Sindhi community of Ashok Vihar to vote for the BJP candidate.

MP Manoj Tiwari addressed public meetings in Loha Mandi and Narayana Village in the Narayana ward.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor