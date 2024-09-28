MCD election by BJP 'illegal, unconstitutional and undemocratic', says Atishi

New Delhi, Sep 28 Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Saturday remarked that the election conducted by BJP for the sixth member of the Delhi Municipal Corporation's (MCD) Standing Committee has been "illegal, unconstitutional and undemocratic."

"The election process violated several regulations outlined under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act of 1957 and the Delhi Municipal Corporation Procedure and Conduct of Business Regulations of 1958," said the Delhi CM in a press conference.

She further emphasised: "The Delhi MCD operates under laws passed by the Parliament, most notably the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, and its supporting regulations. Regulation 51 of Delhi Municipal Corporation Procedure and Conduct of Business Regulations 1958 clearly states that the election for the Standing Committee must take place in a corporation meeting presided over by the Mayor. Further, Regulation 3 (2) specifies that the date, time, and venue for such meetings can only be decided by the Mayor, while Section 76 of the DMC Act reaffirms that the presiding officer for these meetings must be the Mayor or Deputy Mayor."

Atishi further claimed: "Contrary to these legal provisions, the Lieutenant Governor (LG) granted permission for the election, and an IAS officer—lacking the authority to do so—convened the meeting."

"Instead of the elected Mayor presiding over the proceedings, the IAS officer assumed the role of presiding officer, rendering the election both unconstitutional and unlawful," she added.

"BJP disregards rules and regulations when they are not in power, without considering the Constitution," Atishi alleged. She pointed to similar incidents, including attempts to subvert election results through what they refer to as "Operation Lotus", a strategy the BJP allegedly used to purchase Opposition leaders and form governments from the backdoor.

Delhi CM accused BJP of using such tactics in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, and in the recent Delhi MCD election. "BJP refused to allow a fair mayoral election after AAP's victory in the MCD, then the Supreme Court intervened to ensure a fair and transparent election," she added.

She mentioned that AAP will move to the Supreme Court to challenge the legitimacy of BJP's recent actions and submit an application on Saturday for the "unconstitutional and illegal" MCD election.

Delhi CM has firmly stated: "This country is not governed by BJP's rowdiness but by law and order. If BJP has courage, they should face AAP in a fair election. We will not tolerate the murder of democracy. Dissolve the MCD and conduct a fair election—let the people give their verdict."

Addressing Arvind Kejriwal's evacuation of the CM's residence after resignation Atishi remarked: "Arvind Kejriwal was an honest CM who continues to receive public support. Despite having no personal residence after resigning from office, he has been offered several homes to stay in by supporters across the national capital."

