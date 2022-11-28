MCD Elections 2022: Delhi State Election Commission launches theme song to raise voter awareness

Delhi State Election Commission has launched a theme song to raise awareness among the voters here to exercise their franchise in the December 4 civic polls, officials said on Sunday.The SEC is undertaking the multimedia voter awareness campaign through radio, TV, social media, outdoor media and newspapers to motivate the voters for enhanced voting percentage, they said.

The SEC has also launched a campaign theme song, with tag line -'Loktantra ka Samman Karen, Aao hum matdan karen', it said.Also, 50 auto-rickshaws bearing printed voter awareness message were flagged off by the Commission. Voter awareness campaign is being intensified by the Commission to educate and motivate voters, the statement said. Vijay Dev, State Election Commissioner said that the Commission has launched an intensive awareness campaign through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube to ensure maximum voter participation in this election. The State Election Commission has also issued instructions to all district election officers (DEOs) to conduct SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) activities. All DEOs are conducting slogan writing, rangoli and mehndi making competitions, quiz contests, 'nukkad natak' and other SVEEP activities in schools and community area.