MCD Elections 2022: Voting for Delhi's 250 wards between Congress, AAP, and BJP begins

The election to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is currently underway. This will be the first municipal election in the national capital after the delimitation of wards. Both the BJP and the AAP have fielded 250 candidates, while the Congress has contested only 247 seats.

The voting for the polls is scheduled to be held from 8 am to 5:30 pm. The counting of the votes will be done 7 December. Over 1.45 crore people are eligible to vote in civic polls in which 1,349 candidates are in the fray. To ensure hassle-free civic polls on December 4, the Delhi Police will deploy 40,000 security personnel at every nook and corner of the national capital.