McDonald's, KFC May Soon Open At Major Stations Like Mumbai, Delhi, and Ahmedabad

Railway passengers may soon have access to food from well-known “Premium Brand Catering Outlets” such as McDonald's, KFC, Pizza Hut, Baskin-Robbins, Bikanervala and Haldiram’s, reported NDTV. The Railway Board has approved an amendment to its catering policy to introduce premium single-brand food counters similar to those seen at airports. This policy shift follows a proposal from the South Central Railway and aims to enhance food choices for travellers across India. The move is set to make branded dining options more accessible at major stations as part of the railways’ broader passenger-centric upgrades.

Railway Board Issues Circular Allowing Premium Food Chains

In a circular issued to all Zonal Railways on November 13, 2025, the Railway Board confirmed plans to permit leading food brands to operate at stations, reported NDTV. These outlets may function as company-owned units or franchise operations, and their allotment will strictly follow the existing e-auction mechanism. A new category named “Premium Brand Catering Outlet” has now been incorporated into the Indian Railways Catering Policy, 2017. Previously, only three categories of stalls selling snacks, tea, milk and basic beverages were allowed. The amendment aims to diversify offerings and meet the rising demand for organised food services at stations.

Revised Policy To Allow Single-Brand Outlets Under Strict Rules

According to the updated guidelines shared with zonal railways, single-brand food counters will be permitted only where demand and space justify their presence, reported NDTV. Their inclusion will not interfere with existing reservation quotas that apply to general catering stalls for SC, ST, OBC communities, freedom fighters, widows and people displaced by railway land projects. Officials emphasised that allotments cannot be made through nomination and must only be processed through e-auction. Each premium outlet will receive a five-year licence, and financial parameters such as Minimum Licence Fee will continue under the existing framework.

Redevelopment of 1,200 Stations Creates Space For Premium Brands

The move to bring major food chains into railway stations coincides with redevelopment work at more than 1,200 stations nationwide, reported NDTV. Key hubs in cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad are being modernised to include expanded commercial areas where such outlets can operate. Officials told the Times of India that zones will evaluate factors such as footfall, available space and operational feasibility before finalising locations. The addition of premium food brands is expected to complement the over 10 lakh meals served daily by IRCTC, offering travellers greater choice and enhancing the overall station experience.