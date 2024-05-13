MCG enforcement team demolished 65 illegal structures in past two months

Gurugram, May 13 The enforcement team of the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) is carrying out a drive to take action against illegal and unauthorised constructions in the district.

As part of the efforts, especially in the Zone-2 area, 65 illegal constructions have been demolished by the team in the past two months, officials said.

On Monday, the enforcement team of the Zone-2 area razed an unauthorised building in Mianwali Colony.

The team also took action in the Nobel Enclave and Satguru Farms, demolishing four illegal constructions in these areas.

Joint Commissioner-2 of the Municipal Corporation Gurugram, Naresh Kumar, reached the spot and gave necessary directions to the enforcement team.

"In the last two months, 65 illegal constructions have been demolished in the Zone-2 area. These include buildings under construction, DPC, boundary walls, and other constructions. Many times the action had to be postponed due to the non-availability of adequate police force, but as soon as the police force was made available, the teams reached the spots with earth movers to take action against illegal constructions," said Hitesh Dahiya, in charge of the enforcement team.

