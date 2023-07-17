MCG junior engineer suspended over dereliction of duty

Gurugram, July 17 Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) Commissioner P.C. Meena has suspended a junior engineer Mohit Rana for negligence in work and not discharging his duties properly.

The MCG Commissioner issued the suspension order for the junior engineer Mohit Rana on Monday.

According to official information, complaints were received against Rana that he was negligent in his work and did not discharge his duties properly, and even failed to manage the drainage of rainwater in his area.

Taking cognisance of the complaints, Meena has issued suspension orders with immediate effect.

"Junior Engineer Mohit Rana has been suspended with immediate effect and his headquarters will remain in the office of Additional Commissioner-1. During the period of suspension, the Junior Engineer will not leave the headquarters without permission," the order said.

Gurugram administration and the MCG have fixed the responsibility of the concerned officials to deal with waterlogging issues in their areas following heavy rains in Gurugram last week.

After the torrential rains in Gurugram in the previous week, many areas of the city faced huge waterlogging and several locations were submerged.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor